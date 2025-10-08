Chichester beach named one of UK’s best seaside spots for autumn 2025

West Wittering Beach has been named one of the UK’s best seaside spots to visit this autumn, according to new research by outdoor experts at Millets.

The West Sussex favourite ranked joint seventh nationally in the study, which analysed beaches open year-round across the country.

Researchers looked at average autumn temperatures, rainfall, sunshine hours and Google review scores to find the best destinations for off-season coastal escapes.

West Wittering scored highly for its mild climate, with average autumn temperatures of 9.9°C, among the warmest in the UK, making it an appealing choice for seaside walks once the summer crowds have gone.

West Wittering beach.

It also achieved a strong Google review score of 4.6 out of 5, reflecting its popularity with visitors.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and hiking enthusiast at Millets, said: “The UK is home to some stunning beaches that are at their most peaceful during the autumn months.

"While the weather is still relatively mild, it’s the perfect time to enjoy long walks along the coast away from the summer crowds.

“When planning a beach trip, it’s important to be prepared for changeable conditions. Investing in the right walking shoes, comfortable walking trousers, and an insulated jacket is essential for exploring the shoreline and nearby trails safely, whilst keeping you warm and dry.”

With its sweeping sands, views across Chichester Harbour and easy access from the city, West Wittering remains one of West Sussex’s most popular destinations for year-round seaside visits.