Chichester BID and The Great Sussex Way announce new director appointments

Danielle Dunfield, CEO of The Great Sussex Way

Chichester BID has welcomed some exciting changes to its board of directors with the appointment of Danielle Dunfield, CEO of The Great Sussex Way.

Danielle’s appointment highlights one of the BID’s key objectives to build stronger working partnerships with local organisations and councils.

Other changes include the departure of Derek Marsh, who has stepped down from his position as chair of the board having helped guide the team through their successful ballot year in 2021. Helen Marshall, formerly vice chair and CEO of Chichester BID, will be taking over as chair following a unanimous vote from the board of directors. She has also been welcomed onto the board of The Great Sussex Way.

Commenting on the changes, Helen said: “We would like to thank Derek for all his hard work and support over the last few years as we navigated the pandemic and faced a ballot.

"We are now looking forward to the new term ahead and delivering on our business plan and strategic priorities to help enhance the city centre. We are delighted to welcome someone of Danielle’s calibre and standing to our board of directors to support the visitor economy of Chichester through these turbulent times.

"Building stronger alliances with our major attractions and heritage partners is a key priority to make Chichester city centre an even more compelling and welcoming destination. With Danielle on our Board, we are excited to work with her to consolidate the local offering to make it richer and more accessible to visitors.”

Danielle Dunfield, CEO of The Great Sussex Way said: “The appointments of both Helen and I to our respective board of directors is a fantastic affirmation of the already strong links our two organisations have. I’m immensely looking forward to building on this. Chichester city centre is a charming and vibrant jewel in the centre of our crown here in West Sussex and I am passionate about working with the BID to support local city centre businesses to thrive.

"I am also proud to support the excellent work of Helen Marshall, who is breathing a new lease of life into the city centre. In Helen, the BID could not have a better leader with her impressive track record in retail, coupled with her commitment to local environmental causes.”

Chichester BID has also welcomed a new member of staff with Hannah Churchill joining as part-time operations administrator. Hannah will provide much needed support to the small team, which consists of chair and CEO Helen Marshall and client relationship manager, Mandy Medhurst.

Chichester BID is now in its third term as the city’s Business Improvement District after its successful re-election in November 2021. The new five-year term commenced in April 2022.

Chichester BID brings together more than 625 local businesses and organisations, is dedicated to delivering an innovative programme of projects and services to support our city centre and local economy.

The Great Sussex Way is a destination marketing organisation representing the geographical area of the Chichester District, from the Downs to the Dunes. Beginning north of the Downs, taking in Petworth, continuing to Midhurst, travelling down to Chichester and across to the Manhood Peninsula, which includes Selsey and the Witterings.