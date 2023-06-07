NationalWorldTV
Chichester, Bognor and Selsey fire crews put out fire in Bersted

Fire crews from Chichester, Bognor and Selsey helped put out a fire at a bin store in Bersted.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:22 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:23 BST

The fire took place on Chichester Road in Bersted in the early hours of the morning on June 6.

The blaze was reported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue to have started at a bin store before it quickly spread to nearby garages.

Fire crews from Chichester, Bognor and Selsey were then quickly on hand to help put out the flames.

Fire crews from Chichester, Bognor and Selsey helped put out a fire at a bin store in Bersted.

The service has not yet released full details regarding the cause of the fire and is currently under investigation.

In a statement West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We attended a fire in Chichester Road, Bersted. Crews from Bognor, Chichester and Selsey attended the fire which started in a bin store and spread to nearby garages.

“The fire is now safely extinguished. Crews remain on scene to ensure there are no further hotspots.”

