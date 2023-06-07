The fire took place on Chichester Road in Bersted in the early hours of the morning on June 6.
The blaze was reported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue to have started at a bin store before it quickly spread to nearby garages.
The service has not yet released full details regarding the cause of the fire and is currently under investigation.
In a statement West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We attended a fire in Chichester Road, Bersted. Crews from Bognor, Chichester and Selsey attended the fire which started in a bin store and spread to nearby garages.
“The fire is now safely extinguished. Crews remain on scene to ensure there are no further hotspots.”