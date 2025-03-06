Chichester-born actor Tony Matthews died of cardiac shock, inquest finds

Tony Matthews, with wife Narissa

Chichester-born actor Tony Matthews died of cardiac shock following a colostomy reversal surgery, a coroner has concluded.

The court heard that, though the operation itself was uneventful, Mr Matthews suffered an abdominal bleed, potentially exacerbated by blood-thinning medication correctly given to treat his artrial fibrillation. He died on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

During the inquest, which opened on March 3 and closed on March 5, lawyers representing Mr Matthews’ family argued that hospital staff made a series of medical errors following the operation, according to a BBC report. But Coroner Clarke ruled that Mr Matthews had been sufficiently monitored during and after the procedure, and instead raised concerns about the hospital’s recording keeping.

"Had Apixaban not been restarted we would have been having a very different conversation,” the BBC reports. "My concern is that there was no documentation of the rationale for this decision being made."

Mr Matthews, who was born in Chichester in 1943, was a patient on the Queen Mother Hospital’s private Spencer Wing in Kent before his death. A prolific actor, he spent five decades on our screens and was most famous for his roles in some of the biggest TV shows of the 70s, 80s and 90s, including The Bill, Poirot, The Governor and Inspector Morse.

A spokesperson for East Kent Hospitals University Trust told the BBC it would "carefully review the coroner's findings to identify any further learning opportunities in addition to the changes we have already put in place".

In a statement, Mr Matthews’ son, Kent, described him the actor as a ‘loving father’, adding: “He was a sharp, funny man and his energy always lit up a room. Even at the end he was making jokes with doctors from what we now realise was his death bed.

“The family are very thankful to the court and to our lawyer for all their work to find out what happened to him and come to a conclusion about how and why he died.

“It has been a thorough investigation, and we now have some closure, which is what we hoped for. Rest in peace, Dad.”