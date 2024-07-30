Chichester boy born at the start of lockdown set to start school this September
and live on Freeview channel 276
Born on the eve of lockdown, Monty Lyons, from Chichester, turned four earlier this year and is gearing up for his first day of school in September.
For mum Heidi, who spoke to the Chichester Observer sometime after the first lockdown was announced, the years seem to have flown by; she can hardly believe her baby boy is growing up so fast. “It’s mind-boggling that it was four years ago, and that Monty and all the people his age are the first Covid babies starting school,” she said. “It’s all a bit surreal. But he’s so ready for it, so excited to go.”
At the time, early studies suggested children born during or around lockdown might be slower to meet certain developmental milestones and that this might continue to effect them later in life, but Heidi says her son is a happy, healthy boy, keen to make new friends.
"I remember when he was 18 months old or so, we went into Chichester for the first time. He was going up to people, sitting on the benches and saying hello,” she said. “Sometimes he would feel or touch them because he didn’t know any different. But learning-wise I’m not worried about him at all, he’s definitely ready.”
Even so, the pandemic has left its mark in other, smaller ways. Looking back on those first 18 months, it’s hard to ignore all the things Monty never got to do with his family. “Covid did steal a lot of firsts from us,” Heidi said. “He wasn’t registered until he was nearly four months old. We spent his first birthday in lockdown, so we couldn’t throw him a party or anything. It’s weird looking back.”
But every cloud has a silver-lining, and the loss of all those family firsts has made this one – uninterrupted by a global pandemic – that much more important: “I’m much tearier than I have been for a while,” Heidi said. “None of us can believe he’s starting school, that Covid was four years ago; it’s mad.”