Like many other charities, the Little London club, which is due to celebrate its centenary in 2023, suffered from the Covid-19 lockdowns and is now rebuilding its range of activities.

At the moment it offers a youth club for all youngsters from 11 to 17 on a Tuesday evening from 6pm, and plans are being made to expand this to other evenings and also to provide a junior section.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Turner, chairman of Chichester Boys’ Club, said: “The club is fortunate in that its founding fathers had the foresight to purchase the premises which means that it is reliant on community support for its upkeep and development.

A team of volunteers from Mercer Ltd helped redecorate the interior of the Chichester Boys’ Club

“Hence the fact that Mercer’s devoted their efforts in enhancing the appearance of the interior was greatly appreciated.

“We would also like to say a special thank you to Brewers, who supplied the decorating materials.”

The premises are home to a number of other organisations including Chichester Lunch Club, Apuldram, Young Carers, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, Russell Martin Foundation and a number of private groups.

Chichester Boys’ Club provides welcoming place for young people, adults and vulnerable members of the community to enjoy and participate in interesting and fun activities, aiming to help them develop skills in a safe and caring environment.

A team of volunteers from Mercer Ltd helped redecorate the interior of the Chichester Boys’ Club

Since its founding in 1923, thousands of children have benefited from the facilities and activities of the club.