Chichester burglary sparks police appeal - cash, jewellery and phone reportedly taken

Police are searching for a man in connection with their investigation.

On Facebook, Chichester Police appealed to the public following a burglary report in July.

The statement read: “Do you recognise this man?

"We are investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Riverside in Chichester on 6 July.

Have you seen this man?

It happened between about 3am and 4.20am and the victim reported that items including cash, jewellery and a mobile phone were taken.

"Officers have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) also attended the address.

"A 49-year-old man previously arrested has since been released and faces no further action.

"We are keen to identify a man shown in this CCTV image in connection with the investigation.

"He is described as being in his 60s, bald, with glasses and was wearing dark clothes, including a black coat, black jeans and carrying a black rucksack.

"Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online quoting serial 246 of 06/07.”