Chichester bus driver rings bell on 'exceptional' 27-year career

Trevor Watson, joined bus operator Stagecoach at their Chichester depot in 1995, and has now retired after 27 years of ‘exceptional commitment’.

Speaking of his career, Trevor says: “I saw the job for a bus driver, thought this looks good and have never looked back.

“I have enjoyed absolutely everything about the job. The regulars make it a special job and it’s so nice to see them every day and have a chat, but also the staff I work alongside, who are amazing and we all embrace the family feel and banter we all have at work.”

Trevor Watson (right) with Stagecoach South Operations Director, Gordon Frost.

Trevor initially spent the first 11 years of his career based at the Chichester depot and was driving routes across the cathedral city, as well as in and around Bognor Regis.

When Stagecoach opened its Climping base, near Littlehampton, in 2006, Trevor took the opportunity to transfer, and this move took him across to serve communities in Littlehampton, Worthing and Brighton.

More recently, Trevor was appointed a Leading Driver at this location, managing driver sign on and vehicle allocation duties.

In his spare time Trevor is a lifetime Tottenham Hotspur fan.

As well as his bus driver role, Trevor is also well known across the West Sussex communities, as an active volunteer for the Fire Service, on the fire prevention team, and also St John Ambulance, as a First Aider.

Stagecoach Operations Manager for Worthing, Mike Armitage paid tribute to Trevor’s loyalty and said: “People like Trevor are the backbone of the service we provide to our communities.

"He is a likable and very charismatic character and I have absolutely no doubt he will be missed by colleagues and customers alike.”

“We all wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Operations Director for Stagecoach South, Gordon Frost, paid a visit to Worthing to bid Trevor a fond farewell on his final day.