Chichester business raises thousands for Teenage Cancer Trust

A sponsored head shave and a Summer Fun Sports Day were just 2 of the events held to raise funds. Helen Farquharson of the Trust formally accepted the donation today (1 Feb). Helen said: “We’re so grateful to Langmead Group for their fantastic support as their Charity of the Year in 2023. Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words ‘you have cancer’.

"They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through it. The money raised will help our teams support young people with cancer through treatment, helping them cope with anxiety and isolation, and connecting them to a network of other young people to chat to.”