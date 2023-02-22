After months of anticipation and fierce competition, the awards ceremony took place on Monday, February 20 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, with over 150 guests in attendance.
The event recognised and celebrated the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry. The awards recognised excellence in a range of categories, including Best Chef of the Year, Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, and Best Customer Service.
These Awards celebrate the UK’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourages the continued growth and evolution of the industry.
Masala City in Chichester were winners of several categories at the event including: Curry Kitchen of the Year, Curry Restaurant of the Year South and Curry Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner.
In a statement Masala City said: “Curry Restaurant of the Year - Regional and Overall Winner of our category. Thank you all for your unwavering support”