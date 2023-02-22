Masala City in Chichester has been awarded restaurant of the year at the English Curry awards.

After months of anticipation and fierce competition, the awards ceremony took place on Monday, February 20 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, with over 150 guests in attendance.

The event recognised and celebrated the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry. The awards recognised excellence in a range of categories, including Best Chef of the Year, Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, and Best Customer Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These Awards celebrate the UK’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourages the continued growth and evolution of the industry.

Masala City, Chichester crowned Restaurant of the Year at English Curry Awards

Masala City in Chichester were winners of several categories at the event including: Curry Kitchen of the Year, Curry Restaurant of the Year South and Curry Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner.