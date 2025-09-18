Chichester cafe launches new Autumn menu

Chichester cafe Boston Tea Party has a new Autumn menu.

The star of the show is The Full Monty breakfast. First trialled on Father’s Day, the dish proved such a hit that it is now a permanent fixture.

It includes a vintage cheddar and baked bean sourdough toastie topped with Old English sausages, streaky bacon, fried eggs, homemade hash browns, roasted mushrooms, slow roasted tomatoes and smoky tomato jam.

Brunch favourites also feature, with Spiced Turkish Eggs making their debut. Served on confit garlic yoghurt with chorizo, crispy chickpeas, salsa verde, Aleppo chilli oil and warm flatbread, the dish can also be ordered vegetarian.

Boston Tea Party on Baffins Lane, Chichester.

For burger lovers, three new options join the menu: a Cheeseburger, a Bacon Cheeseburger and the Aussie Veg Burger made with sweetcorn fritters, avocado and hot honey halloumi. A vegan version is also available.

Drinks include Boston’s house coffee blend from Extract Coffee Roasters, with no extra charge for oat milk. The cafe, which pioneered a Reuse Only policy, continues to encourage customers to bring their own cups. Matcha, smoothies and ice cream shakes have also been added.

Afternoon Tea remains on offer, described by the cafe as “less pomp, more chomp,” and community events such as book clubs and craft sessions are also planned this season.

The new menu launched in Chichester on Thursday, September 18.