Chichester camera club's yearly exhibition showcases depth of city's talent

The exhibition, which is billed to showcase prints by enthusiastic photographers from across the district, runs everyday except Sunday until August 10 from 10am to 5pm.

With more than 300 prints by over 50 different photographers, the exhibition features a startling range of subjects, styles, pre-occupations and methods; everything from natural landscapes to urban scenes, to athletes mid-stride; some shot on top-of-the-line digital cameras, others shot on smartphones.

Writing in the event programme, this year’s judge, Sue Sibley, had nothing but praise for the camera club and its members: “I’m very impressed with the quality of the photography on display. This event really gives participants an opportunity to show images that may or may not normally be considered in a club application.

"Chichester Camera Club is an inspirational group which will assist anyone who wants to learn new skills and techniques in photography.”

Speaking to the Chichester Observer, Camera Club member Sue Nash said the annual exhibition gives members a much-deserved chance to show off the year’s hard work, all for an audience of family, friends and interested strangers, while, for the club itself, it’s a chance to attract new members.

“There are a lot of enthusiastic photographers who want to show their work off to the people they care about, but also the public,” she said. “Some of these photos are taken on mobile phones, so it’s as much about ways of seeing as it is technical ability.”

1 . George Atkins-Misty Hill.jpg Misty Hill, by George Atkins Photo: George Atkins

2 . Caroline Preece-Fido.jpg Fido, by Caroline Preece Photo: Caroline Preece

3 . OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Sardinian Warbler, by Matthew Thompson Photo: Matt Thompson

4 . Pondering King Penguin Pondering King Penguin by Julia Wainwright Photo: Julia Wainwright