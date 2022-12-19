Chichester Campsite hits Gold in Beautiful South" Tourism & Hospitality Awards

The awards were organised by Tourism South East / Visit Britain, a UK, national tourism organisation responsible for both setting the UK’s accommodation standards and promoting the hospitality industry in the UK and abroad.
Stubcroft Farm Campsite won the Gold Award for “Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism” a second Gold Award for “Access & Inclusivity” and also the Bronze Award for “Camping & Caravanning Park of the Year”.
Managing Director Simon Green said “We are pleased to receive these awards and would like to thank all our staff and customers for making this possible.
"Sustainability and Eco-Tourism are becoming more important in the development of the UK hospitality industry with customers increasingly choosing eco-friendly holiday options.
"It is nice to know that the hospitality industry is not just focussing on quality awards but is also recognising the importance of promoting Sustainable and Ethical Tourism to help protect the environment and strengthen local communities and also Accessibility and Inclusivity to ensure everyone has the chance to enjoy a relaxing holiday break.
"The competition this year was very strong but It shows that it’s still possible for a family business to compete with large, long established and well financed national tourist attractions.
"We would like to thank Nell Barrington, Fran Downton and all the team at the Beautiful South Awards for organising the awards despite the difficulties of the past years and extend our congratulations to all the winners in the other award categories”.