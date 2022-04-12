Chichester Canal marks 200th anniversary with spectacular celebratory event

Alison Golt from the Trust's project team said: "The event had been months in the planning by our volunteers, and so many different groups were keen to be part of our anniversary celebrations.

"The gunfire and display of the Fort Cumberland Guard historical re-enactment group certainly started our celebrations with a bang, while the Victorian Strollers brought the era to life, and there was a guest appearance by John Rennie, the engineer behind the canal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Water-based activities included displays by West Sussex Fire and Rescue, the Chichester Canoe Club and the Portsmouth Model Boat Club Display Team."

The Fort Cumberland Guard's musketry display. Picture by Dave Standley.

A number of invited guests were delighted to be part of the occasion, including High Sheriff of West Sussex Neil Hart and councilor and chairman of Chichester District Council Elizabeth Hamilton.

Mrs Hamilton said: "This is a big year for Chichester, and the canal is such a lovely place for people."

Adam Porter, patron and BBC Radio Two newsreader, also attended as a self-proclaimed 'canalcoholic' and took the opportunity to record the fourth episode of the popular 'Chichester Canalcast' podcast.

The day's activities and performances were kept moving by Ken Jones from Words out Loud. Entertainment included dances from The Martlet Sword and Morris Men, as well as music from Duck Pond Sailors, South Downs Folk Singers and Ukes of Wallington.

Procession of kayaks and paddleboards at the canal's 200th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Nadine Duty Photography.

Younger members of the family were kept busy with children’s activities and Victorian themed games.

A number of organisations also attended with displays and stands to inform residents about important issues, including PACSO (Parents and Carers Support Organisation), the Woodland Trust, Portsmouth Water and UK Harvest.

Trustee Mark Stoneham said: "We welcomed hundreds of people to the canal basin, and there was a real buzz as people enjoyed our Bicentennial Anniversary Celebration Event.

"We’ve had such great feedback from those attending."

Boats in the flotilla at the canal's 200th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Nadine Duty Photography.

Graphics and Photography students from Chichester College brought the stories of volunteers to life with a display in the Heritage Centre showcasing precious memories based around the canal.

The celebratory day culminated in a floating procession – a flotilla, comprising all the trip boats, tugs, paddleboarders, kayakers, rowing boats and an inflatable flamingo.

The flotilla was welcomed by a water cannon from West Sussex Fire and Rescue and the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester, Councillors John and Cherry Hughes. And unlike the opening event 200 years ago, none of the boats went aground.

Mr Stoneham added: "We are so grateful to the Canal volunteers who have put in so much time to plan and make this event a reality.

"We’d also like to extend our thanks to all the groups that have supported us in their attendance, and the Rotary Club for their practical support."