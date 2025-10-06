The seasonal pop-up gives locals the chance to pick up Christmas cards, advent calendars, gifts, wrapping paper, and decorations, all while supporting a good cause.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester shoppers are in for a festive treat this Christmas, as Cards for Good Causes, the UK’s largest multi-charity Christmas card and gift retailer, returns to The Council House from Thursday, 9 October.

Each purchase helps raise money for more than 80 national and local charities, from cancer research and mental health organisations to children’s and animal welfare groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past decade, Cards for Good Causes has raised an impressive £20 million for charity, plus an additional £2.5 million for community spaces like churches and libraries across the UK.

'Cards for Good Causes' returns, offering Christmas cards, gifts, and decorations that give back to over 80 charities.

“Each card and gift purchased in our shops makes a real difference,” said Christine Ansell, CEO of Cards for Good Causes. “Not only do you support the charities we work with, but you’re also helping to keep community spaces like The Council House thriving.”

This year brings an inclusive twist. For the first time, the retailer is offering Braille Christmas cards in support of the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Shoppers in Chichester can even print personalised Braille messages in-store, a unique addition to the pop-up experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is also about bringing people together, with partnerships across churches and libraries creating volunteering opportunities and spreading a sense of community spirit throughout the festive season.

Can’t make it to The Council House in person? The full range is available online at www.cardsforcharity.co.uk, with same-day dispatch and free delivery on orders over £40.