Chichester care home recruiting more professionals to cope with uptake in demand

The uptake coincides with the festive season, where family members often see a change in their loved one’s health, cognitive ability or general disposition, especially if they haven't seen each other for a long time. That often means more families than usual are considering care options around this time of year.

"For many of us, Christmas is when we spend more time with family members than usual. We might notice Mum is more forgetful than last time she visited and is repeating stories. Or perhaps Dad has lost weight and is off his food? It might be that an older loved one is talking about how little they see friends these days and is struggling with loneliness," said Simon McGee, owner of Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis.

To cope with the new demand, Home Instead is looking to recruit more care professionals. With an eight year history in the area, the care company provides bespoke, individually tailored care at home to clients with a wide range of needs across the Chichester and Bognor Regis areas. “Those coming onboard and joining as care professionals aren’t just starting a new job, they’re acting as a lifeline for local families," Mr McGee added. “There are few roles more rewarding than a job in care and it won’t be long before you realise how much of a difference you’re making. We match care professionals to clients based on similar interests and personality traits; it’s no surprise that so many of them become genuine companions.