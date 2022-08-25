Chichester care home residents captivated by creepy crawlies

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman Hopkin. Exotic animal handling from ZooLab. Including animals Giant snail, Madagascar hissing cockroach, tarantula, corn snake, Millipede and rat.

Colten Care’s Wellington Grange was thrilled to host ZooLab, its first, external entertainment provider in two years due to Covid restrictions.

Colten Companion Heather Pearce said: “At the beginning of this year, we asked residents what kind of things they would love to see in 2022 and one of their suggestions was more animals.

“Hannah Richards, a Ranger with ZooLab, which specialises in ethical hands-on animal encounters, came to visit us with some truly amazing creatures and while there were a few squeals at first and some hiding behind scarves, our residents soon warmed-up to our cold blooded and exotic visitors.”

Jennifer Rusher with a Giant Snail. Exotic animal handling from ZooLab. Including animals Giant snail, Madagascar hissing cockroach, tarantula, corn snake, Millipede and rat.

Residents including Moya Russell and Norman Hopkin took turns to hold and learn about Cheese the Giant African Snail, Tickles the Madagascan hissing cockroach, Tinkerbell the Tarantula, Egg the Giant African millipede, Pretzel the corn snake and Hector the rat.

Moya said: “Hannah gave as lots of facts about the animals and they felt very different when sitting on your hand to how you would expect.”

Jennifer Rusher was tickled by Cheese the Giant African Snail.

She said: “They were fascinating creatures.”

Moya Russell. Exotic animal handling from ZooLab. Including animals Giant snail, Madagascar hissing cockroach, tarantula, corn snake, Millipede and rat.

Sheila Pritchard said her favourite animal was Pretzel the aptly bendy corn snake:

“I liked the way he felt on my hand. It was fantastic to be visited by such a wonderful group of animals.”