Chichester care home residents have a flippin' great time at Pancake Day party

Residents at Church Farm Bupa Care Home have been treated to a day full of Shrove Tuesday celebrations, with the invitation being extended to their families and friends to join them at the care home for pancakes galore.

Children, grandchildren and friends of staff and residents of Church Farm Bupa Care Home were invited to join in with the Shrove Tuesday celebrations, which included pancake flipping and decorating. Guests were provided with an array of delicious toppings to choose from, such as chocolate, marshmallows, lemon and sugar.

The afternoon proved a huge success with the residents of Church Farm, and intergenerational events are proven to bring a host of wellbeing benefits, such as learning new skills and building confidence.

One resident, Anne Ellis, aged 95, said: “I had a lovely time at the pancake party, I really enjoyed all the toppings, they were so delicious. It was also nice to spend time with the children who were thoroughly enjoying themselves.”

Another resident, Betty Bailey, aged 98, said: “I enjoyed the afternoon very much, I even managed to flip the pancakes without breaking them! It is always lovely to have younger people in the home, they are so bubbly, and it really makes me feel happy.”

Doreen Saunders, Home Manager at Church Farm, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon with the residents and children, everybody had a go at flipping pancakes and they were delicious. It was especially lovely to see our residents having fun with the children. We always love welcoming the local community into the home, especially youngsters and family members as they bring such positivity to our residents.”

