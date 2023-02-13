Residents at a care home in Chichester Grange have been reading well-known bedtime stories to local children as part of a nationwide initiative to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

Chichester may seem a little quieter than usual after residents from Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, welcomed Chichester Free School into the home for special storytelling session.

To celebrate National Storytelling Week, Care UK has created the Bedtime Stories initiative which sees residents across the UK read classic bedtime stories to young children.

At Chichester Grange, 79-year-old resident, Jane Smith read Peace at Last by Jill Murphy to the children. She said: “It made me feel really good because they could hear me. It reminded me of my scouting days.”

Ryan Harris, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We’ve had a wonderful week of storytelling here at Chichester Grange. Whether it’s Peter Pan flying us to Neverland or Alice taking us down the rabbit hole, children’s literature is often the first key to unlocking our imaginations and nurturing a lifelong love of reading – so it was great to welcome Chichester Free School into the home.

“We all remember stories told to us as children, often before bedtime, and find comfort in adulthood in these nostalgic memories. We’re thrilled Care UK has launched the bedtime stories initiative – it’s wonderful to have children benefiting from residents reading them stories both in our home and right across the UK with the fantastic videos.