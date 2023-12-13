A Chichester care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday, December 15, from 2pm to 4pm, Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by inviting them to join residents and team members for a Christmas Quiz.

Visitors to the home will be able to share their favourite moments of Christmas while making new friends as they take part in a fun festive quiz and enjoy homemade treats, including mince pies and hot chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

A Chichester care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season. Picture: Chichester Grange

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

Caroline Thomas, Customer Relations Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Here at Chichester Grange, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted so be opening our doors for our Christmassy quiz.

“We know December can be a difficult month for many, so this is a wonderful chance to bring people together to get into the Christmas spirit and a great opportunity for everyone to build new friendships – as well as reminisce over fond festive memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to invite our older neighbours to book their place at our special event – this is certainly an event yule not want to miss.”

Additionally, on Thursday 14th December, from 11am to 1.30pm, the community is also invited to Chichester Grange’s festive dementia-friendly cinema club where they will be showing a classic feel-good Christmas film.