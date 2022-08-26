Chichester care home to host recruitment open days

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester care home Home Instead is set to host recruitment open days to encourage more people to become care workers.

The recruitment days have already begun, starting on August 23 and 25 with upcoming days on August 31 from 9am to 12pm and September 2 from 1pm to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the open day will be will be able to chat to recruiter Freya for an informal chat informal chat over a tea or coffee, learn more about the role and find out what its like to work for a local 'Outstanding' home care provider.

Home Instead in Chichester has also empowered its care professionals to ensure that they have the right support for their clients in their own home.