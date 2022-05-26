Chichester care home visited by a herd of fluffy four-legged friends

Residents at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, gathered to welcome two friendly alpacas, Baron and Neptune, in the home’s gardens where they received plenty of fuss and attention.
As part of the animal therapy session, residents learnt about the history and characteristics of alpacas, as well as other interesting facts about the calming animals.
Mary Roe said: “It was lovely to see these beautiful creatures and to stroke their soft fur.”
Ryan Harris, home manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon meeting Baron and Neptune.
“Here at Chichester Grange, we are always looking for new and exciting activities for residents to enjoy.
"Animal therapy has proven to be incredibly beneficial for older people, as it can be calming, prompt conversations, and put a smile on everyone’s faces.
“It was so lovely to welcome the two alpacas into the home, and we look forward to seeing them again very soon.”