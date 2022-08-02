Chichester care home visits day centre

The care home, which is based in Westergate, West Sussex were welcomed by Katie Chadwick team who run the day community centre for local people living with dementia and learning disabilities.

A hub greeted Kay Vevers, lifestyles lead, and Laura Giudici, team leader of Westergate House and over coffee and homemade cake, conversation centred round future opportunities to engage the home’s residents with visitors to the centre and plans for other future events.

Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager of the home, is enthusiastic about the connection, he said: “It is so important for our residents, and local people to feel connected to their neighbourhood, and share events and news. We live in a lovely area and there is so much going on that can be shared and enjoyed.”