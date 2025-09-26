Baby Loss Awareness Week will be marked in Chichester with a special focus on remembrance and support, offering comfort to those affected by pregnancy and baby loss.

Local charity Pregnancy Options Centre is once again joining forces with Chichester Cathedral to create a quiet space for reflection and remembrance as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, which takes place across the country from 9 to 15 October.

Now in its 23rd year, the week brings together bereaved families and individuals across the UK, offering both a chance to honour their experiences and to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss.

It also highlights the difference that accessible and compassionate bereavement support can make for those on their journey of grief.

Pregnancy Options Centre, which is based in Chichester, provides free and confidential support after miscarriage, stillbirth and termination. As part of this year’s commemorations, St Clement’s Chapel at Chichester Cathedral will be open daily for quiet reflection and remembrance.

Visitors will be able to tie pink, blue or neutral ribbons, leave messages and prayers, and take home pin badges and tealights to light as part of the national Wave of Light on 15 October at 7pm.

Information and signposting for further support will also be available from both the charity and other local organisations.

Emily Castledine, Counselling Lead for Pregnancy Options Centre, said: “As we enter our fourth year offering this important event, we continue to be encouraged by the support it receives.

"Last year alone, more than 100 ribbons were tied to the display, which we believe demonstrates the value of providing this opportunity within the local community.

"We understand that every loss is experienced differently, which is why we believe in offering a range of support services tailored for all kinds of pregnancy loss, however recent that may have been.”

This year’s theme, Wear and Share with Care, encourages people to wear pin badges as a gesture of solidarity.

Feelings of isolation are common among those who have experienced baby loss and can leave many feeling that no one understands or acknowledges what they are going through.

Pregnancy Options Centre believes the badges are a small but meaningful way to reduce that sense of isolation and to show quiet support.

Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands and Chair of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, said: “To anyone navigating this journey, whether recently bereaved or longer ago, we hope we can offer reassurance that there is a community that understands and is here for you, whatever you need, whether it is guidance, shared stories or simply a listening ear.

"You are not alone.”