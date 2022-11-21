Chichester Cathedral announces designer for the 2024 Festival of Flowers

Birdham-based florist Hannah Howell has been announced as the designer for Chichester Cathedral’s 2024 Festival of Flowers.

The biennial event sees thousands of visitors explore spectacular floral arrangements within the setting of Chichester’s 940 year-old Cathedral.

Hannah has more than ten years of experience in floristry, working across retail, weddings and for films, through her business Tawny Flower Studio. She is the third generation of her family working with plants and flowers and grows many of the flowers she uses for her floristry at the family’s nursery in Birdham.

A key part of Hannah’s role will be transitioning the Festival to foam-free alternatives, supporting the Cathedral’s ambition of becoming more environmentally sustainable.

Responding to the news, Hannah said: “I am so honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to design the Festival of Flowers 2024. Having always lived in Chichester, the Cathedral is an iconic and special place, not just for me but for the many residents of our beautiful and historic county. In particular, I look forward to working with the Cathedral team to achieve their sustainability goals - a topic very close to my heart and I cannot wait to get started.”

The Cathedral’s Canon Chancellor, The Reverend Dr Daniel Inman, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hannah as the designer for our next Festival of Flowers. Our last Festival was sadly delayed due to the pandemic, returning gloriously in June 2022 to thousands of visitors experiencing over sixty beautiful and detailed arrangements. We look forward to welcoming you all back again – and to see what our incredible group of volunteers produce, working in response to Hannah’s creative direction and the expertise of the Festival’s Chair Hilary Tupper”.

A major fundraising event organised by the Cathedral Trust, The Festival of Flowers has raised over £10million towards the cost of restoration work for the Cathedral over the past 22 years.

The 2024 Festival of Flowers will take place from Sunday, June 4 to Thursday, June 8 next year.

Early bird tickets for the Festival of Flowers will be on sale from May 2023.

