Chichester Cathedral encourages residents to share prayers and reflections for Queen Elizabeth II
Chichester Cathedral is offering residents the chance to share their thoughts, prayers and condolences to celebrate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth.
Visitors to the cathedral will be allowed to share their own prayers, reflections and drawings in celebration for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to the display in the Northern Aisle.
There will be pieces of paper and crayons for visitors to use, and pegs to pin their contribution to the display.
Many signs, commemorations and flowers have also been placed at both the cathedral and the Market Cross as part of the tributes to the Queen.
Alongside this the cathedral will be hosting daily prayers of remembrance throughout the mourning period to celebrate the life of the late monarch.
Residents will also be able to sign a book of condolence throughout the mourning period inside the cathedral, except Thursday, September 15 where the book will be in the Eastern Arm of the cathedral.