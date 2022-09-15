Chichester Cathedral encourages residents to share prayers and reflections for Queen Elizabeth II

Residents have also paid their respects to the Queen at the Market Cross in the city centre.

Visitors to the cathedral will be allowed to share their own prayers, reflections and drawings in celebration for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to the display in the Northern Aisle.

There will be pieces of paper and crayons for visitors to use, and pegs to pin their contribution to the display.

Many signs, commemorations and flowers have also been placed at both the cathedral and the Market Cross as part of the tributes to the Queen.

Alongside this the cathedral will be hosting daily prayers of remembrance throughout the mourning period to celebrate the life of the late monarch.