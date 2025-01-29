Chichester Cathedral launches its 950th anniversary with a memorable community-centred photoshoot

Chichester Cathedral celebrates its 950 year anniversary this year.

This week saw the official launch of Chichester950, the year-long celebrations to mark Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary.

To kickstart the celebrations, hundreds of people – including city councillors, district councillors, members of the congregation, volunteers and students from the nearby Prebendal School, convened inside the Cathedral to make the shape of the number ‘950’.

This striking image of unity commemorates an extraordinary 950-year milestone, highlighting the historic grandeur of the Cathedral’s ancient Nave and the vibrant community at the heart of its enduring legacy.

“With a year of remarkable events planned to celebrate Chichester950, it felt right to begin by coming together to create a lasting visual that captures not just the fabric of the Cathedral, but the people who bring it to life - our staff, volunteers, congregations, local residents, school children as well as the wider community who we serve.” said Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler.

At the heart of the festivities is a compelling exhibition called ‘Religion, Rebellion & Reformation’, which runs from 14th February - 15th November 2025. Featuring artefacts and treasures contributed from across Sussex, each item tells a fascinating story of faith, resilience and transformation through the lives of educators, thinkers, reformers and rebels.

In honour of the Cathedral’s renowned musical heritage, a special concert marking the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

TrinityFest on the Green, on Sunday 15th June 2025, is a vibrant celebration marking the Feast of the Holy Trinity, to which the Cathedral is dedicated. This special day will see Chichester city centre come together for festivities and street parties, celebrating music, food and culture.

The Cathedral’s world-class Cathedral Choir will also perform in a special candlelit gala concert in the company of much-loved British composer, Sir John Rutter on Saturday 11th October 2025.

Ending a momentous year of festivities under the banner of Chichester950, visitors are invited to delight in an immersive light and sound installation by the internationally acclaimed artistic collaboration Luxmuralis. The experience will illuminate the Cathedral’s iconic architecture from 24th – 31st October 2025 and, features some 30,000 images, weaving together centuries of history into a stunning display that honours Chichester Cathedral’s rich heritage while honouring its present.