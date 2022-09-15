Chichester Cathedral to host Stonepillow's Big Sleep Out 2022 this October

The event will take place at 2pm on October 29, with fun and games in the cathedral grounds before volunteers will bed down for the night in their crafted cardboard coverings.Attendees will be fundraising for the Chichester based charity that provides car and services for homeless or vulnerable people. For those unable to sleep out in the centre of Chichester, Stonepillow are encouraging people to ‘sleep out’ at home. People are invited to get their friends and family around and throw a sleep out party, where they can take part in all the fun and games and be imaginative as possible with their cardboard shelters. ‘Sleep out under the stairs or under the stars, in the bath or on the garden path!