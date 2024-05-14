Chichester Cathedral's new dean hopes to bring Sussex churches together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Dean of Chichester Cathedral was announced today (Tuesday, May 14), and he’s hoping to use his experience in other parts of Sussex to bring the region’s church communities together.

The Venerable Dr Edward Dowler was made the Dean of Chichester Cathedral earlier today, some time after the resignation of his predecessor, the Very Reverend Steven Waine, in March this year.

Already serving as the Archdeacon of Hastings and Priest-in-Charge of St John the Evangelist, Crowborough, both of which are in the Diocese in Chichester, he’s hoping to use his experience to bring churches in the area even closer together.

"One of the peculiarities of the diocese is the way it cuts across both East and West Sussex, it’s like a strip across the South Coast. And one of the difficulties is relating the Cathedral to places in East Sussex,” he said . “So I am hoping that one of the things I’ll be able to do is make things as joined up as possible, so that we are a cathedral for the whole of East and West Sussex together.”

Dr Edward Dowler.

The appointment has been welcomed by members of the Cathedral’s Chapter and figures in the wider church community., In a statement, Dr Martin Warner, the Bishop of Chichester, said: “Edward Dowler’s appointment as Dean of Chichester brings to the cathedral the experience of parochial life and mission in rural, urban and coastal towns in the East of the diocese. This will forge a link it has not always been easy to maintain.

“But Edward brings other gifts and experience that will strengthen the able, imaginative and energetic Chapter and their colleagues in Chichester. His priestly ministry is primarily defined by pastoral care and thoughtful teaching that makes accessible the whole span of the Christian tradition.

“As an archdeacon he has become familiar with ecclesiastical law and the hard lessons of financial planning. He appreciates art and music and, importantly, has a probing sense of humour. I look forward to welcoming Edward, his wife Anna and their two children to life in Chichester.”