More than 60 supporters, clients and staff attended the official opening of the building on Friday (September 23) which was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The bright and welcoming new centre will provide greater space and facilities, allowing for the expansion of the charity’s services, such as ‘much-needed’ counselling for children aged four to 17.

Businesses in the city came together to make the opening a grand one by providing refreshments for the event, including food from Cook, chocolate from Montezuma’s and prosecco from Waitrose.

Richard Meredith, chairman of the trustees at CancerWise said: “We are so pleased to officially open our new centre.

"This took months of dedication and hard work by everyone involved and we are delighted we now have a wonderful, calm and spacious building with all the facilities we need to support our clients.

“I want to thank all those involved who gave so much time and effort to achieve our goal”.

CancerWise is a registered charity which aspires to be an enabling, compassionate community for people with cancer and those who care for them.

It provides a wide range of services such as counselling, complementary therapies including aromatherapy massage, reiki and reflexology.

There are also regular talks on cancer related subjects, specific support groups, activity groups, a book and lunch club and gentle exercise classes.

CancerWise’s new centre can be found at 9-10 Dukes Court, Bognor Road, Chichester, PO19 8FX.

For more information about the charity, visit its website: www.cancerwise.org.uk/.