Chichester charity collects in city centre on May 11

While you are in the city centre this Saturday, the 11th May, look out for members of local broadcasting charity, Chichester Hospital Radio, who will be stationed across the city centre, for the radio station’s annual charity collection.

The radio station is run entirely by volunteers and relies on the generosity and goodwill of the public to continue broadcasting to the patients, families, and staff at St Richard’s Hospital.

The members of Chichester Hospital Radio would love to have a chat to you about possibly becoming a volunteer member and learning how to or developing your broadcasting style in a professional radio-based charity.

Studio A in St. Richard's Hospital, Chichester

The charity would be especially pleased if you could help them to beat last year’s collection total.

If you are able to give what you can, the charity would be really grateful. If cash is not for you, please talk to the charity collectors, who will be able to direct you to card-payment equipment.

The collection takes place between 10am and 4pm this Saturday, the 11th of May.

We are looking forward to meeting you, talking to you about our work and how it helps people in or associated with St Richard’s Hospital and receiving your kind donations.