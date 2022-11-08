Chichester charity helping young people with learning disabilities awarded cheque

At 3.15pm on Thursday, November 3 at St. Paul’s Church, a cheque was awarded to the young charity, which aims to help young adults with learning disabilities, for their fundraising efforts.

£1,000 was raised by Frankie Ladbrook, who has Down’s Syndrome, who managed raise the money through events such as a bake sale.

Frankie was also at the church to award the cheque to the charity.

Chichester charity THINKOUT has been awarded a cheque following a fundraising campaign.

THINKOUT is focusing on community based activities enabling our young adults to live, learn and work in their local community. They develop positive relationships with workplaces and local projects in the local area, providing work experience and volunteering opportunities for young adults.

The young adults have a weekly one to one mentoring session to explore how they feel and their hopes and dreams, which can support their next steps.

The charity runs activities that promote and develop effective communication and independent living skills; exercises to develop motor skills, strength and balance and a daily walk to enhance ‘green’ health and well-being.

THINKOUT are currently working closely with the Chichester Community Development Trust and other local communities.

THINKOUT sessions run on Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s from 9.30am to 3.30pm at 104 The Hornet.

Sessions also cost £60 per day.

We are currently running events in and around Chichester.

Every Saturday the charity their THINK18 run events at The Apuldram Centre.

The charity also organises trips to the pub Duke and Rye, cinema, theatre trips, camping and walks in and around West Sussex.