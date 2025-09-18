Chichester charity hosts big sleep out - live music and prizes

The night out is all in aid of preventing homelessness.

Local homelessness charity Stonepillow will be hosting an night out under the stars in Chichester on Saturday September 20.

They’re challenging people to spend the night outside to raise a total of £25,000 to support Stonepillow’s work preventing homelessness and restoring lives.

Last year, Stonepillow assisted 729 rough sleepers through its two-day hubs, seeing a huge increase of 53% more people in Chichester and a 46% increase in Bognor Regis.

The Big Sleep Out is located in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral.

The charity say it is more important than ever for the local community to come together to ensure that these vital services can continue to support the most vulnerable members of our community.

Based on Chichester Cathedral Green, the Big Sleep Out starts with an afternoon of free music and entertainment open to the whole community – the charity are welcoming donations. As the night draws in participants will build shelters where they’ll spend the night in this unique setting in the heart of Chichester.

Hilary Bartle, CEO of Stonepillow, said: “Each night in the UK over 7000 people are rough sleeping. We see clear evidence of this across Chichester and Bognor Regis.

"Stonepillow has the ambition to prevent homelessness and restore lives, with a focus on ending rough sleeping. The Big Sleep Out is a way that we can all be part of the solution.

"We aren’t trying to replicate the experience of being homeless – we’re raising awareness and inviting people to think about the harsh realities of sleeping rough and those who don’t have a place to call home.

"We can step out of our comfort zones to sleep out for one night.”

“I will be sleeping out again this year, and it’s always an experience that shows the real power of community.

"The weather is looking good for Saturday and we’d love to see as many people as possible take on the challenge this year – it’s needed even more than ever.”

Although the Big Sleep Out has a serious message, the event promises to warm hearts, challenge creativity and keep people entertained.

There will be a prize for the best designed shelter, a quiz and food provided by local businesses, and a special service inside Chichester Cathedral.

Giving up one night of your life to take part could help change someone else’s life forever.

There is still a chance to be part of the Big Sleep Out and raise money.

If you’re interested, you can register at www.stonepillow.org.uk/the-big-sleep-out-2025 or in person on the day.

Live music and entertainment will be open to everyone from 12:40 on Saturday.