Chichester charity partners with Nando's to create jobs for adults with learning disabilities

A Chichester charity has paired with national restaurant chain Nando’s to create jobs for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Five Nando’s restaurants across the South-East of England will now offer paid employment for 14 individuals with learning disabilities and autism, thanks to The Aldinbourne Trust’s WorkAid service, which helps adults with learning disabilities find meaningful employment.

The new acquisitions takes the grand total of adults with learning disabilities helped into meaningful employment up to a grand total of 160, according to The Aldingbourne Trust, which says employment opportunities can help adults gain financial independence and integrate into their communities.

The partnership first began when Nando’s started working with The Aldingbourne Trust following the grand opening of its Dan Massey, General Manager at Nando’s Bognor Regis – Arun Retail Park, said, “We’re always looking at ways to attract and develop the best talent in our restaurants. The Nandocas [team members] we have welcomed via the Aldingbourne Trust have been fantastic additions to our team. They bring enthusiasm, dedication, and energy, and that’s exactly what we need to continue delivering the great food and service we’re known for.”

The WorkAid programme starts off simple; by matching the specific needs of the employer with the skills, interest and hobbies and of the individuals the charity supports. From there, the WorkAid team provides guidance through the hiring process, helps arrange interviews, supports onboarding and ensures workplace adjustments are in place.

All that hard work has a transformational effect on the new team members. It’s about more than earning a wage. For Leva, who joined the team at Nando’s, the benefits are nothing short of life-changing, a chance to develop essential technical and social skills, forge connections, and give back to her community.

“I have so much more confidence and am able to interact with people in a way I never thought I could,” she said. “Since my discovery day, I have felt like I am truly understood and accepted as a woman with autism. I love the financial independence that this job brings, and meeting new people every day is a huge bonus.”