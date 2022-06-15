Chichester charity receives National Lottery Funding

Stonepillow has received National Lottery funding. Pic: Stonepillow

Stonepillow in a statement said: “We are delighted to have received funding from the National Lottery Awards for All enabling our clients to join in a range of activities to boost their mental and physical health.

“This project will engage 70 to 80 vulnerable clients with a range of activities that offer the chance to improve their physical and mental health, discover their strengths and reintegrate into the community.

"We will partner with local charities and CIOs including Cobnor Activities Centre, The Sailboat Project, Crimsham Farm and Everyone Active to provide bespoke programmes of outdoor and sporting activities that build self-esteem, resilience, teamwork and life skills; including kayaking, orienteering, bushcraft, environmental management and football.

“Thank you so much to the National Lottery Awards for this funding which will help change the lives of homeless and vulnerable people in our community.”