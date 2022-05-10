Kathryn Slatter, CEO of Lifecentre, which helps those that have had an unwanted sexual experience, said: “The six-minute silence symbolizes the six women who are raped and sexually abused every day across Sussex.

“We realise that it may seem a long time but imagine silently carrying around the trauma of rape or sexual abuse for a six-minutes, hours, days, months, years, or in some cases a lifetime.

“Rape and sexual abuse affect all genders and we want people to feel they can talk about their experiences. Survivors have nothing to be ashamed about. They deserve to be heard, and to get the help they need to begin the recovery process.”

Kathryn Slatter, CEO of Lifecentre charity

The Mayor of Chichester, cllr John Hughes, the Dean of Chichester, Stephen John Waine, the High Sheriff, James Whitmore, and Lifecentre supporters, and staff will be gathering at The Cross in Chichester city centre at noon on Friday, May 20, and walking to Priory Park, where the vigil will be held.

To join this event email [email protected] or go to Lifecentre’s Facebook page and sign up on the events post.