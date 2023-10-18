Chichester charity to run inclusivity event encouraging diversity and cultural awareness

Will you be heading down this Saturday?

Dubbed Infusion, the event will feature everything from a live band playing traditional African music, different foods from all over the world, and a fashion show designed to showcase clothing from a range of cultures.

Taking place from 12pm to 4pm at the Chichester City Arts Centre, and hosted by the Mayor, the “cultural extravaganza” was organised by Chichester charity UKSWA, which provides a range of services intended to help new migrants to the UK feel safe, comfortable and integrated.

