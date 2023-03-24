Chichester charity worker aims to break marathon world record dressed as a fisherman

A worker for a Chichester charity is aiming to break the marathon world record dressed as a fisherman at the upcoming London Marathon.

Sam Shrives, who works for the Shipwrecked Mariners Society, is aiming to complete the feat to raise as much money as he can for the charity.

Sam said: “Another year another ridiculous challenge and this time it's trying to break the Guinness World record for the fastest marathon dressed as a fisherman.

"Apparently my secret passion is getting blisters but it's also to raise money for an amazing charity. My uniform for the day is waders, a wide brimmed fishing hat, rubber wellies plus carrying a three kilo tackle box.

“On my first outing someone shouted, "Captain Pugwash you're lost" so it should be entertaining and based on the amount I sweated it will probably look like I've been at sea through a force ten gale.

“I'm raising funds for the Shipwrecked Mariners Society who, since 1839, have provided financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependants who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty, as a result of an accident, illness, disability, unemployment or retirement. They are vital for seafarers especially in these trying times as they help get the most needy through this tough winter.

“Any donation is enormously appreciated and will go a long way to helping those most in need. Plus will be good motivation as I limp round London.”