Chichester Christmas Lights: 'Local hero' wanted for switch-on event

Chichester BID is seeking a special someone to switch on its Christmas Lights in the City Centre on Saturday November 26 at 5pm.

Following the success of last year’s ‘Light-Up Chichester’ competition, won by 12-year-old Gabrielle Spandley from Tangmere, Chichester BID is once again inviting people to nominate a member of their local community who has ‘lit up their lives’; in the past year. This could be a family member, friend, neighbour, NHS worker, teacher or community champion who has made a real difference over the last 12 months and deserves recognition.

Crowds gathered on West Street during last year's Christmas lights switch-on event.

A panel of judges including Helen Marshall, CEO and chair of Chichester BID and representatives from V2 Radio and The Rotary Clubs of Chichester will select the winning entry.

Nominations can be made on the Chichester BID website at www.chichesterbid.co.uk/light-up-chichester/ up until midnight on 31 October 2022.

Helen Marshall, said: “We want our ‘Light Up Chichester’ local hero competition to become a Chichester Christmas tradition. There are so many incredible people in our local community doing so much good. This competition gives people a chance to reflect and say thank you. I can’t wait to read this year’s entries and to see another local superhero turn on the lights to kick-off Christmas in Chichester.”

This year will see a new programme of enchanting Christmas lights in the city as well as an exciting array of events and entertainment, organised by Chichester BID on behalf of the city centre businesses. With the return of a traditional Christmas Market in the city, there will also be a wonderful new Christmas trail, free festive family activities, twilight shopping and more.

Helen Marshall continues: “We have been busy planning our Christmas in Chichester campaigns and look forward to unveiling these soon. Building on the success of our Summer of Celebrations which included a Jubilee Picnic on The Green and footfall driving Dino Day, we will be creating more magical experiences this Christmas making Chichester city centre a ‘must visit attraction’ this December.”