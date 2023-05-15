Chichester City Council election results 2023: Here are your new councillors

Following on from the local elections held on Thursday 4 May 2023, the results for Chichester City Council are as follows:
Chichester Central Ward
- Anne Scicluna, Liberal Democrat
- James Vivian, Liberal Democrat
Chichester North Ward
- Maureen Corfield, Liberal Democrats
- Craig Gershater, Liberal Democrats
- Shiva Knight, Liberal Democrats
- Rhodri Moore, Liberal Democrats
Chichester East Ward
- Elizabeth Butler, Liberal Democrats
- Rhys Chant, Liberal Democrats
- Joanne Kondabeka, Liberal Democrats
- Kenneth Squire, Liberal Democrats
Chichester South Ward
- Judith Gershater, Liberal Democrats
- Gareth Hitchman, Labour Party
- Sean Mchale, Liberal Democrats
- Robert Miall, Liberal Democrats
Chichester West Ward
- Clare Apel, Liberal Democrats
- Stuart Loxton, Liberal Democrats
- Louise Pratt, Liberal Democrats
- Sarah Quail, Liberal Democrats
Correction: Last week’s coverage of the district council election results stated that Liberal Democrats Clare Apel and Sarah Quail were both elected for Chichester North. They were in fact elected for Chichester West. We apologise for this error.