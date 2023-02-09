Chichester City Council hosted its Annual Awards 2022 presentation ceremony on February 7 at the Assembly Room.

For the 2022 ceremony, Awards were given out in the Civic and Community categories as well as three new blue plaques being awarded for display on buildings around the City commemorating important historical connections.

Citations were read by Chichester City Councillors before the recipients were presented with their Award by the Mayor of Chichester.

The Awards presented were:

Civic Awards

Ruth Taunt

Wendy Walker

Dr John Mason

Penny Tomlinson

Community Awards:

Contact 88

Roussillon Park RA

South Downs Planetarium

Chichester Natural History Society

Blue Plaque:

1 Franklin Place – remembering David Goodman

Market House – remembering Ethel Margaret “Madge” Turner