The presentation of the Chichester City Council Annual Awards 2022 was held by the Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Julian Joy, at a ceremony held in the Assembly Room.
For the 2022 ceremony, Awards were given out in the Civic and Community categories as well as three new blue plaques being awarded for display on buildings around the City commemorating important historical connections.
Citations were read by Chichester City Councillors before the recipients were presented with their Award by the Mayor of Chichester.
The Awards presented were:
Civic Awards
Ruth Taunt
Wendy Walker
Dr John Mason
Penny Tomlinson
Community Awards:
Contact 88
Roussillon Park RA
South Downs Planetarium
Chichester Natural History Society
Blue Plaque:
1 Franklin Place – remembering David Goodman
Market House – remembering Ethel Margaret “Madge” Turner
1a St Martin’s Square – remembering Alan Badel