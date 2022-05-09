Chichester club provides support for stroke survivors and partners

Sharon Fewings is the chairwoman of the Chichester-based charity, her mother died of a stroke in her 50s.

When her grandchildren started school Sharon became a volunteer for the charity, and over the years her involvement has grown.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I just absolutely love it. When people leave hospital after having a stroke there isn’t much support out there for them, so we provide somewhere to go.”

Easter celebration at Chichester Stroke Club

The group meets every Tuesday 10am until noon. It starts with some gentle exercise, someone comes in and plays the piano and the group sings for ten to 15 minutes, then they break for tea, coffee and biscuits and after that they can pick a table to play either dominoes, cribs or other games or take part in some crafts.

Sharon said: “It is very informal and there is no pressure for anyone to join in.”

Many of the members are in their 70s, 80s and 90s with carers of the same age, so while partners are welcome to stay Sharon says many take the opportunity to go into town.

During lockdown the club had to stop but still delivered Easter eggs and Christmas presents.

She said: “We did a phone tree during the pandemic and made sure we called the members once a week, I did some shopping for some members. We just wanted to check in and make sure they were ok as the pandemic really impacted them not being able to go out and see people.

“Many returned after the pandemic but it was hard, as for many that is their social outlet and the reason they head out once a week, they have slotted back into the club really easily.”

The club does have a minibus to pick people up but it is limited to how far they can go out of Chichester due to time limits.

Membership to the club is £10 a year and then £3 subs a meeting which pays for the tea and the hall.