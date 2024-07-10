Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community group in Chichester could win the services of a fire crew to help complete a local project.

Fire and Rescue officers at Chichester Red Watch are keen to hear from community organisations in the area who might be in need of some extra support to complete any ongoing projects. This could include anything from decorating a community space, repairing a community asset, or bringing an unloved garden back into community use.

The winning project will need to be completed within a day, with all materials provided to the crew, who will then do the rest while using tools carried on their fire engine.

Anton Mezzone, Station Manager at Chichester Fire Station said: “As part of our work within the city and wider district we work really closely with a number of different community organisations, providing fire safety advice and carrying out vital fire prevention work. Through this work we know there are a lot of community groups, charities and local organisations that have some great ideas to improve their communities for people living and working in those communities, but they may not have the resources to carry these works out. We are really keen to hear from anyone within the district who may have hit a brick wall with a project and are in need of some free labour.

“As part of the work we would also be carrying out some key fire safety work, whether that’s advising on the correct use of smoke and gas alarms in a building, or providing advice on minimising the risk of deliberate fire setting in the future, as part of the prevention work set out in our station’s Local Risk Management Plan.

“If you are in need of some extra support on a project for your community, we want to hear from you!”