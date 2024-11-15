Chichester community group honoured with King's Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) has been presented with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community organisation, which manages and maintains community buildings, among other things, is one of 281 social enterprises to receive the award across the UK. It’s the highest accolade awarded to volunteer groups in the country, equivalent to an MBE, and it celebrates the CCDR’s 100 volunteers, who give up their time, energy, skills and enthusiasm, for a range of vital projects across the Trust.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Across CCDT’s 14 community assets, including Graylingwell Chapel, The Pavilion, Havenstoke Park, and the Community Garden, the volunteers contribute significantly to the rich fabric of Chichester’s community life. From maintaining historic sites to building social inclusion and making sure that those who live in and around Graylingwell Park feel connected and involved. The volunteers’ roles are as diverse as they are impactful.”

Volunteer roles celebrated by the award include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Heritage volunteers, who help preserve, share and celebrate the history of sites like Graylingwell Hospital by conducting tours, hosting information sessions for visitors, andcurating exhibitions.

Events volunteers, who sell tickets, seat attendees and make vital fundraising events go as smoothly as possible.

Chatty cafe volunteers who run the Trust’s chatty cafe, reducing social isolation and building community connections while brewing teas and serving cakes.

IT Cafe volunteers, who support attendees by offering much-needed guidance on navigating a newly digital world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover your future volunteers, who help support women into self-employment via one-to-one mentorship.

Trustees, Management Group and Steering Group members, who help guide the charity towards a sustainable future, roadmapping its goals for the years to come.

The organisation celebrated the achievement yesterday afternoon (November 14), with a surprise ceremony in which all of their members were informed at once, but volunteers won’t formally receive the award until early next year.

Clare de Bathe, CEO of CCDT, expressed her appreciation: “This award is a testament to the passion, generosity, and commitment of every volunteer who contributes to CCDT’s vision for an inclusive, supportive, and thriving community. Each volunteer brings unique skills and kindness that allow us to reach more people, provide essential services, and build community spirit.”