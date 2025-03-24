Chichester community saves and officially opens new city-centre gym

The Chichester gym was saved members putting in their own time, money and elbow grease.

The gym, located on the Northgate roundabout in Chichester has been refurbished and opened up by fitness lovers in the city.

A spokesperson for XGYM said: “When our city centre gym closed after the owners moved to new premises back in October 2024, many of us in the community were bereft, feeling we had lost not just a gym, but regular contact with our friends and the focus to keep working on our fitness and wellbeing.

"Then one of us said - why don’t we save the gym? So we did.

Members chuffed at the launch of XGYM in Chichester

"We grouped together - a handful of the community to invest and a whole community of passionate volunteers. We completely transformed the space, brought in fantastic new kit."

They were able to be re-launched on 1 February 2025, under the new name of XGYM.