Chichester Council issues warning over widespread parking scam

The council have warned people about a parking scam that has been reported to them.

A statement from Chichester District Council read: “Please be aware that a scam has been reported to us where people are receiving messages on their phone requesting payment for a PCN (Penalty Charge Notice).

"When people click the link provided, they are given a PCN number and a message requiring immediate payment of £20 otherwise their licence will be revoked.

"Some people have reported saying that the web link looks like Chichester District Council.

"Please be assured that these messages are not from Chichester District Council.

"A PCN issued by us is done by issuing a notice which is placed on the car’s windscreen or handed to the driver.

"However, if the Civil Enforcement Officer is prevented from issuing it will be sent by post.”

The council added that if you receive a message with the above scam, to please report it at www.actionfraud.police.uk.