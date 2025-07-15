Chichester Council issues warning over widespread parking scam

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
The council have warned people about a parking scam that has been reported to them.

A statement from Chichester District Council read: “Please be aware that a scam has been reported to us where people are receiving messages on their phone requesting payment for a PCN (Penalty Charge Notice).

"When people click the link provided, they are given a PCN number and a message requiring immediate payment of £20 otherwise their licence will be revoked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Some people have reported saying that the web link looks like Chichester District Council.

(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Please be assured that these messages are not from Chichester District Council.

"A PCN issued by us is done by issuing a notice which is placed on the car’s windscreen or handed to the driver.

"However, if the Civil Enforcement Officer is prevented from issuing it will be sent by post.”

The council added that if you receive a message with the above scam, to please report it at www.actionfraud.police.uk.

Related topics:PCNChichester District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice