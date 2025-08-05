Chichester council leaders to Andrew Griffith MP: 'stop mucking around and back local communities'

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Chichester District Council leaders are calling on Andrew Griffith, Conservative MP for Arundel and the South Downs to support a new vision for the Local Plan.

Their calls come after Griffith criticised increased housing provision under recently-approved provisions for the local plan, saying they might endanger highly rural communities in the north of the district.

In a media release sent to Sussex World earlier this month, a spokesperson for Andrew Griffith’s team said: “On behalf of his constituents Mr Griffith has repeatedly called for the Council to make changes to utilise more brownfield sites and cluster development near to the extensive infrastructure and facilities of the City of Chichester itself.

“The failure to do so - which the Conservative MP laid at the door of the ruling Liberal Democrat group who dominate the council - means Loxwood and neighbouring villages remain a strategic location for more houses with an overwhelming 220 houses being forced on the community.

“Mr Griffith upheld his view that this is still the wrong location for a strategic site because it is a rural location which lacks the infrastructure and rural transport links to sustainably accommodate such an increase.”

But Liberal Democrat leaders of the council say the administration will prioritise housing on previously developed land, close to infrastructure and away from wildlife corridors, pointing out that work on the new plan started in 2017 under a Conservative administration and at a time when the area was represented by two senior Conservative MPs.

Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council said “We are very grateful for the assistance given by Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, and her predecessor when we have asked for support on infrastructure challenges. It is disappointing that Andrew Griffith has failed to provide any help and at this late stage is criticising the Council and its officers for decisions forced upon us by Westminster or taken by the previous Conservative administration. He needs to step up, back the Council and back local residents. Political point-scoring at this stage can only hurt local communities.”

Bill Brisbane, Cabinet Member for Planning added: “Considering the constraints and the challenges we inherited our officers have done an amazing job and I am proud to be delivering this Local Plan. It provides a clear strategy for future development which focuses on our city, towns and key villages, avoiding ecologically sensitive areas wherever possible. It introduces new environmental and climate change policies which will benefit both our natural landscape and residents alike. Our wider community should be celebrating this landmark achievement.”

The local plan is due to be considered for adoption later this month.