Chichester council pays tribute to 'larger than life' community warden

Drew Alladrice had served as community warden in Bracklesham Bay and West Wittering for 15 years.

Chichester District Council has paid tribute to ‘larger than life’ community warden Drew Alladrice after he died this morning (July 30).

A community warden since the scheme was established in 2005, Mr Alladrice was well-known and well-loved in Bracklesham Bay and West Wittering, where he had been based for 15 years.

Community wardens are responsible for reporting crimes, responding to anti-social behaviour incidents and supporting vulnerable people in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said Mr Alladrice passed away following a short illness, adding: “We know how much he was loved and respected within the area and so we wanted to let you all know.