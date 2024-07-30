Chichester council pays tribute to 'larger than life' community warden
A community warden since the scheme was established in 2005, Mr Alladrice was well-known and well-loved in Bracklesham Bay and West Wittering, where he had been based for 15 years.
Community wardens are responsible for reporting crimes, responding to anti-social behaviour incidents and supporting vulnerable people in the area.
A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said Mr Alladrice passed away following a short illness, adding: “We know how much he was loved and respected within the area and so we wanted to let you all know.
"He was a larger-than-life character, and we are all really going to miss him. We’d like to send our condolences to his partner, family and friends.”