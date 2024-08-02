Chichester councillor is 'happy to be the butt of the joke' if it sheds light on graffiti problem

Chichester District Councillor James Vivian (Lib Dems) said he is ‘happy to be the butt of the joke’ if it means shedding light on the city’s graffiti problem.

The comment comes after he posted a picture of himself next to the Canal Place road sign in Chichester, which vandals had crudely graffitied earlier in the month.

Cllr Vivian, who said the sign was reported to him by a group of residents, urged Chichester City Council to put the sign right and encouraged residents to take pride in their city.

"”A few residents got in contact a week or so ago and told me about the issue and I thought I needed to investigate. I reported the graffiti as soon as I could. We’ve got real problems with graffiti locally, and I’m happy to keep on top of that as much as I can,” he said.

"I think what residents really care about and what I care about is having clean safe streets at the end of the day. People here really care about their road, and the history of the city, and our street signs are a part of that. People walk past these every day, and the history really matters to them. I’m happy to be the butt of the joke if it draws attention to graffiti locally.”

Following his report, Cllr Vivian confirmed that the graffiti has now been corrected, adding: “The City Council removed it within 48 hours, and I’m really glad they swept in so quickly.”