A Chichester pub could be forced to close if a planning application is not approved.

The Crafty Bishop opened up in Deanery Close, behind South Street, in July last year much to the delight of the local craft beer community. But six months on the owners are being asked to apply for planning permission they didn’t have when they opened.

The retrospective application asks for a change of use from a hot food takeaway to a unique use which will allow the venue to sell alcohol for consumption on the site and to takeaway. It alsop seek permission for the building of two pergolas either side of the property.

If successful The Crafty Bishop will be allowed to operate as normal. If not, the business could be forced to close and the pergolas removed.

Pub stock image

The Crafty Bishop has been approached for more information.